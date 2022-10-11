Dr. Murali Nalluri joined the gastroenterology team at Digestive Health Associates of Cheyenne/Wyoming Endoscopy Center in September 2022.

He graduated from Guntur Medical College in Guntur, India.

He subsequently completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Presbyterian Medical Center of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

He practiced as a consulting internist for four years before completing a Fellowship in clinical pharmacology at the Mayo Clinic.

He then completed a Gastroenterology Fellowship at the St. Louis University Hospital in 2008.

Dr. Nalluri is exceptionally trained, and he is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

He specializes in both endoscopic procedures and clinical management of a wide variety of gastrointestinal and liver conditions, including esophageal and stomach disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease, cirrhosis, hepatitis C, disorders of the pancreas and biliary tract, and colon cancer screening.

In his spare time, Dr. Nalluri enjoys hiking, swimming, and playing chess.