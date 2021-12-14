Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s population health division has recently hired a medical legal partnership attorney who can help Laramie County residents facing housing instability.

“My role is to help individuals who qualify for emergency rental assistance and associated funding stabilize themselves financially,” said Hope Mead, the Wyoming Institute of Population Health’s new medical legal partnership attorney. “I can help Laramie County residents who are dealing with bankruptcies, evictions, child support, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) appeals, small claims actions and a variety of other legal issues that often impact housing stability.”

The emergency rental assistance program (ERAP) offers financial assistance to households that rent and make below 80 percent of the mean value of income. That means a four-person household would need to earn at or below $66,900 to qualify for the program.

“While there are income-based requirements, we encourage any Laramie County resident struggling with housing instability to contact our office to go over their situation and concerns,” Mead said. “Often people think they won’t qualify for assistance but after we talk to them find out that they are eligible for financial help.”

In Wyoming more than 4,000 residents have benefitted from the ERAP, with $12.6 million in funds being distributed since the program began in June. Laramie County accounts for $2 million of those funds.

“We believe the local need may be much greater than this, which is why we are encouraging individuals and families who are struggling with rent and even utilities to contact our office,” Mead said.

Mead can be reached by calling (307) 633-3025 or by emailing Hope.Mead@crmcwy.org.

Mead’s office is located at 421 East 17th St. in Cheyenne. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Evening and weekend appointments are also available.

Applications for the ERAP are available online at https://dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/home-utilities-energy-assistance/emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap/