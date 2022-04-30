Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins has announced the closure of its Labor and Delivery service. The hospital issued a statement announcing the change.
Labor and Delivery Services Terminated at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County
During the regularly scheduled April Board of Trustees meeting, the decision to close Labor and Delivery services was announced after an extensive Executive Session.
“This was an incredibly difficult and emotional decision for the Board. The cost of traveling nurses has played a significant role in the eroding cash position of the organization. Labor and Delivery is a unique service line that requires intensive staffing. Unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic, MHCC has lost a number of nursing staff, forcing a reliance on traveling nurses and creating a financial imbalance operationally.” Rod Waeckerlin, MHCC Board of Trustees Chair
MHCC Administration and the MHCC Women’s Clinic will work closely with existing patients to assist with this transition.
This announcement follows the April 27th press release introducing the new nursing scholarship program, created in response to the unprecedented demand for nurses.
Additional details surrounding the closure of Labor and Delivery will be released as available.