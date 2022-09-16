The first 2022 human case of West Nile Virus in Laramie County has been reported in the Cheyenne area. Precautions should be taken across Cheyenne and throughout Laramie County. Moisture and warm weather provide ideal conditions for mosquitos to multiply, feed from infected birds and transmit West Nile Virus to humans and other animals.

As everyone continues to enjoy the weather and outdoor activities, protect yourself and your family from mosquitos by practicing the 5Ds:

· DUSK & DAWN-Stay indoors when mosquitoes are more active.

· DRESS - Cover-up as completely as possible. Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods or when mosquitoes are more active.

· DRAIN - Reduce the amount of standing water in or near your property by draining or removing it from areas such as birdbaths, unused flower pots and old tires.

· DEET- Use mosquito repellent as needed and follow the directions on the label.

A bite from an infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some instances, death. Individuals who are 60 years and older are at the highest risk for serious illness. Not everyone infected with West Nile Virus will become ill, but those who do can have symptoms that range from a mild flu-like illness to a more serious condition such as encephalitis or meningitis. Severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, vision loss, and paralysis. If you think you have West Nile Virus, contact your doctor right away.

The professionals with Cheyenne Weed and Pest and the Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health's Mosquito Control Program are doing their utmost to protect the community. We ask that you do your part in checking your property to eliminate any standing water where mosquitos could breed.