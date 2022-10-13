As the Monkeypox virus (MPX) makes its way into Wyoming, Wyoming Equality and Wyoming Department of Health have co-organized a virtual town hall for 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

During this town hall, Wyoming residents are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns to experts addressing outbreaks.

“Even though Monkeypox hasn’t impacted a lot of Wyomingites yet, it’s important for our community members to learn about this virus and how to protect themselves now,” said Kota Babcock, Statewide Healthcare Community Organizer for Wyoming Equality.

This town hall will be virtual, and employees of Wyoming Public Health and Wyoming Equality will provide much-needed answers to questions with the state’s MPX outbreak, along with resources for impacted communities to use to prevent the spread of this virus.

While men who have sex with men are considered an impacted group, this virus is highly contagious and anyone can contract it.

“As we know from the COVID-19 pandemic, knowing your risks and taking needed precautions can be life-saving,” Babcock said. “Wyoming Equality wants to make sure that anyone concerned about their MPX risk is able to access information on vaccines, treatment and prevention.”

To RSVP and receive a Zoom link to this event, contact Kota Babcock at kota@wyomingequality.org by Oct. 18 or call (307) 222-8178 and provide an email address for a link to be sent to.

MPX education and prevention is part of Wyoming Equality’s Healthcare Access Project (WEHAP), which seeks to provide quality healthcare to all Wyoming residents, including LGBTQ+ individuals, undocumented US residents and low income communities.

As part of this program, Wyoming Equality seeks to hire an outreach coordinator to assist in educating providers and creating relationships with agencies and non-profit organizations in tackling healthcare access issues. Information on this position can be found on Wyoming Equality’s Instagram page @wyoequality.