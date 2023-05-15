Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.

Week of May 15th

Monday

11 am Fitness Class

12:30 pm Matter of Balance

2 pm Tai Chi

Tuesday

10 am Yoga

1 pm Poker

5:30 pm Bridge Lessons

6:30 pm Bridge

Wednesday

9 am Reiki

11 am Fitness Class

1 pm Cent$ible Nutrition Class

1pm Birthday Party Bingo

2 pm Tai Chi

Thursday

10 am Yoga

1 pm Poker

Friday

11 am Fitness Class

12:30 pm Bridge

12:30 Matter of Balance

12:45 Devil’s Food Cake Social

1 pm Bingo

Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm

Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm

