The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.
Week of May 15th
Monday
11 am Fitness Class
12:30 pm Matter of Balance
2 pm Tai Chi
Tuesday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
5:30 pm Bridge Lessons
6:30 pm Bridge
Wednesday
9 am Reiki
11 am Fitness Class
1 pm Cent$ible Nutrition Class
1pm Birthday Party Bingo
2 pm Tai Chi
Thursday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
Friday
11 am Fitness Class
12:30 pm Bridge
12:30 Matter of Balance
12:45 Devil’s Food Cake Social
1 pm Bingo
Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm