The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, July 14
Patty Melt, Grilled Onions, Tater Tots, Broccoli, Cherries
Saturday, July 15
Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Corn, Oranges, Garlic Bread
Sunday, July 16
Sloppy Joes, Green Beans, Cheese Sticks, Oranges
Monday, July 17
BBQ Chicken, Wild Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Pears
Tuesday, July 18
Baked Ham, Au gratin Potatoes, Mix Veggies, Tropical Fruit
Wednesday, July 19
Ham & Beans, Carrots, Corn Bread, Peaches
Thursday, July 20
Pork chops, Baked Potato, Green Beans, Applesauce
Friday, July 21
Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Mixed Fruit, Butterscotch Pudding