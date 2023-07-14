Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, July 14

Patty Melt, Grilled Onions, Tater Tots, Broccoli, Cherries

Saturday, July 15

Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Corn, Oranges, Garlic Bread

Sunday, July 16

Sloppy Joes, Green Beans, Cheese Sticks, Oranges

Monday, July 17

BBQ Chicken, Wild Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Pears

Tuesday, July 18

Baked Ham, Au gratin Potatoes, Mix Veggies, Tropical Fruit

Wednesday, July 19

Ham & Beans, Carrots, Corn Bread, Peaches

Thursday, July 20

Pork chops, Baked Potato, Green Beans, Applesauce

Friday, July 21

Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Mixed Fruit, Butterscotch Pudding

Tags