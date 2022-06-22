Nonprofit organizations partner for National Foster a Pet Month to encourage more pet parents to lend a (temporary) hand or home to pets in need during busy summer season

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.

“Ending preventable euthanasia of shelter pets is possible today,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Data tells us that if we could encourage 2% more of the 85-million pet-owning households to foster just one pet a year, we can eliminate preventable euthanasia and save the lives of the 800,000 shelter animals at risk of euthanization in the U.S. annually.”

But fostering can be serious fun, too.

Throughout June, Petco Love will work with its network of partners nationwide to share the fun aspects of fostering while helping pet parents groove through their foster pet goodbyes. In fact, saying goodbye to foster pets – and the fear they’ll struggle giving the pet to a new family – is among the most-cited reasons why pet parents don’t foster.

Petco Love is taking a humorous approach to saying goodbye to foster pets by holding a #MyFosterBreakUp story contest featuring Foster Breakup Kits giveaways and a curated playlist to help foster pet parents through their goodbyes.

Kits include breakup essentials: cozy, festive socks from BOBS from Skechers, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Kleenex, the official Petco Love Foster Breakup Spotify Playlist, and a foster tee that reminds you that “Foster Pets are Here for A Fun Time, Not a Long Time.” Foster parents can enter to win by sharing their breakup letter from their foster pet on Instagram using the hashtag #MyFosterBreakUp from June 1 –30 and even win $10,000 in lifesaving funds for the organization they foster from.

Black Dog Animal Rescue is joining shelters nationwide to welcome new foster homes! “Fostering can be a life changing experience for your foster but also for you! There are so many pets that just deteriorate sitting in kennel, waiting for a home to adopt them. Fostering allows them to thrive and learn to be a dog or a cat, with toys and walks, and surrounded by love,” said Kaitlin Whitman, BDAR’s Development Manager. “Through our partnership with Petco Love, we’re excited to take part in National Foster a Pet Month and build on this event’s positive momentum to help save more lives year-round.”

For more information, visit BDAR.org/foster or call 307-514-4024.