The Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis has released a report on commercial real estate in Cheyenne in the second quarter, including properties available for sale or rent.
By the end of the second quarter of 2023, there were 89 active properties on the local commercial real estate market, a 12.7 percent increase from the first quarter of 2023 and a 29.0 percent increase from one year ago. During the quarter, the number of all types of spaces(Office, Retail, and Warehouse) increased. The number of office spaces increased from 21 to 29, the number of retail spaces increased from 38 to 41, and the number of warehouses increased from 18 to 19. From the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023, the number of available warehousing units for sale and/or lease increased 5.5 percent (+1 unit), but the total available square footage decreased 36.3 percent due to two large(over 50,000 sf) warehouses leaving the market.
The average lease rate decreased slightly to $10.73/sf at the end of the second quarter. Total vacant square footage ended the quarter at 256,015 sf, down from 401,810 sf at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The square footage of available warehouse space tends to fluctuate more than office or retail space due to the large size of the properties.
The number of available retail properties for sale and/or lease increased 7.9 percent (+3 units) over the quarter and the total available square footage decreased 5.5 percent.
The total amount of vacant retail space ended the quarter at 274,169 sf, decreasing from 289,998 sf at the end of the first quarter of 2023. This discrepancy was caused by a large space(the former Dillard’s) in the mall being filled by an appliance/mattress store. Vacancy in the Frontier Mall decreased from 22.7 percent during the first quarter of 2023 to 10.3 percent in the second quarter of 2023. There were 16 vacancies, including the Frontier Nine Theatres which was listed separately based on its size.
The Holiday Home Plaza on Nationway had no vacancies.
Cheyenne Shopping Plaza on east Lincolnway had two vacancies.
The Dell Range Marketplace had one vacancy.
The Rue Terre Mall had two vacancies and a third vacant space will open up in the future with Bed, Bath, and Beyond leaving.
The number of available office properties increased 38.1 percent (+8 units) over the quarter and the total square footage increased 32.7 percent over the quarter. Total vacant office space by the quarter’s end increased to 194,533 sf from 146,635 sf in the first quarter of 2023.
The number of medical spaces available for sale or lease during the first quarter of 2023 decreased from 2 to 1. The average lease rate for office space increased over the quarter to $15.52/sf as of June 30th , 2022. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, the average lease rate was $14.73/sf and one year ago the average lease rate was $15.30/sf.
At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the average lease rate for warehouse properties was $10.73/sf. That is down slightly from $10.89/sf in the first quarter of 2023 and down from $12/sf from one year ago. Table 2 shows the distribution of warehouses by size. Nearly half of the available warehouse properties have more than 10,000 sf. There are three available warehouse spaces with less than 5,000 sf.
Eight retail properties left the market during the second quarter of 2023 and eleven new properties became available, resulting in a net increase of three spaces. It also resulted in an decrease of over 15,000 sf in total retail space available for lease and/or sale. The average retail lease rate increased from $13.71/sf to $17.32/sf over the quarter. Of the 41 retail properties on the market during the second quarter of 2023, 33 were vacant. The five largest vacant properties contain over 110,000 sf, representing over 40 percent of the total vacant square footage. These properties include some large properties in local malls, including the former Frontier 9 Theater in the Frontier Mall and the former Spirit Halloween in the Cheyenne Shopping Plaza. Within Cheyenne’s shopping malls, Frontier Mall had 16 vacant units with a total of 55,154 sf available (10.3% vacancy rate). The vacancy is rate is down sharply from 22.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and from 21.3 percent a year ago. The Cheyenne Plaza Shopping Center had two units available with a total of 23,927 sf (15.4% vacancy rate). The Holiday Home Plaza had no vacancies listed. Other malls had minimal or no change in vacancies.