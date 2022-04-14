The City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department will host an open house to discuss the 15th Street Blight Study on Thursday, April 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the lobby of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The Planning and Development Department encourages your participation and input to discuss what a blight designation means for property owners and how the designation will benefit future potential Urban Renewal projects in the area.
For questions, please contact Mark Christensen at (307) 637-6352 or mchristensen@cheyennecity.org