Becker Hotel on 15th Street photo

Becker Hotel on 15th Street in Cheyenne

The City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department will host an open house to discuss the 15th Street Blight Study on Thursday, April 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the lobby of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The Planning and Development Department encourages your participation and input to discuss what a blight designation means for property owners and how the designation will benefit future potential Urban Renewal projects in the area.

 

For questions, please contact Mark Christensen at (307) 637-6352 or mchristensen@cheyennecity.org

