(Preliminary results as of May 16, 2022)
Businesses & community groups helping 59
Congregations helping 70
Non-perishable food and personal care items 23,038 pounds
Portion from the Youth Event 8,750 pounds
Craft items 130 boxes
Portion from the Youth Event 7 boxes
Leftover prescription medications 245 pounds
Medical supplies 2,789 pounds
Blood product donated at Day of Giving 14
Blood product donated at Vitalant site 5/10-5/21/22 TBA
Durable medical equipment 191 pieces
Used eyeglasses 895 pairs
Used hearing aids 84 Used cell phones 99
Hearing aid batteries 48 dozen
Volunteers/hours served to run event 74/374
Cash donations from the event $15,632
In-kind donations Invaluable!
We are grateful for the generous support from businesses, individuals, and community groups!
Together, we helped thousands of our neighbors in great need!