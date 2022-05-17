Day of Giving Logo

(Preliminary results as of May 16, 2022)

Businesses & community groups helping 59

Congregations helping 70

Non-perishable food and personal care items 23,038 pounds

Portion from the Youth Event 8,750 pounds

Craft items 130 boxes

Portion from the Youth Event 7 boxes

Leftover prescription medications 245 pounds

Medical supplies 2,789 pounds

Blood product donated at Day of Giving 14

Blood product donated at Vitalant site 5/10-5/21/22 TBA

Durable medical equipment 191 pieces

Used eyeglasses 895 pairs

Used hearing aids 84 Used cell phones 99

Hearing aid batteries 48 dozen

Volunteers/hours served to run event 74/374

Cash donations from the event $15,632

In-kind donations Invaluable!

We are grateful for the generous support from businesses, individuals, and community groups!

Together, we helped thousands of our neighbors in great need!

Tags