Strings of lights criss cross 17th Street in Cheyenne, brightening the area for shoppers and visitors. The lights run from Warren Avenue on the east to Carey Avenue on the west. The block in front of the Jack Spiker Parking Garage was left out of the lighting installation. The lights pick up again a block west, on Pioneer Avenue.
The city of Cheyenne is now going to fill in the lighting gap. Starting Tuesday, February 28, the parking on the north side of 17th Street from Pioneer Avenue to Carey Avenue will be closed for several months to accommodate construction for the 17th Street Lighting project.
To alleviate the impact on parking for businesses in the area, limited and temporary parking spaces will be available on the south side of 17th Street, next to the parking garage.
This closure will affect parking only; no road closures will result from the project.