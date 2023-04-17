On April 12, 2023, at approximately 1216 hours, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Longs Peak Drive where two homes were severely damaged.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office arson investigators, in cooperation with Cheyenne Fire and Rescue, investigated the cause of the fire.
It was determined the origin of the fire started in the alley behind the homes.
As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as suspects.
The juveniles live in Cheyenne and do not have a connection to the victims.
Due to juveniles being involved, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing their names.
The case will be forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.