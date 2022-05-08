The City of Cheyenne and Z and Z Asphalt have begun their 2022 crack seal project. This project covers approximately 30 miles of city streets and will progress rapidly. Notifications will be distributed door-to-door at least 48 hours prior to work beginning and “NO PARK” signs will be placed at least 24 hours in advance.
Please follow the guidance provided by the traffic control signage and the construction notifications. Work will begin in the Western Hills area and progress south and east through the city. For areas included in this project, please view the spring 2022 crack seal map at the following link: https://bit.ly/3kOudSs