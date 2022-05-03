Superday is fast approaching! Make sure to secure your vendor booth before the deadline on Tuesday, May 31st! Please visit www.CheyenneRec.org/Superday for more information and for vendor registration forms.
Vendor Booth Information:
- 15’x15’ space - Nonprofit, Crafts, Small Business, or Direct Sales: $100
- 15'x15’ space - Commercial Business: $160
- Electricity: $40 (no generators allowed)
- Late Fee: $50 (if postmarked after May 31st)
Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation month and is hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events (CRE) Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities. The event will bring youth sports and program demonstrations, an adult grass volleyball tournament, a cornhole tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie, food vendors, entertainment, water sports, chalk art festival, community vendors, inflatables, kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine, and much more!
Registrations and applications for food vendor, community vendors, 5K, Tour de Prairie, Chalk Art Festival, and the Volleyball Tournament can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org/Superday.
Superday is scheduled for Saturday, June 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in south Lions Park. The Superday schedule and additional details will be posted on the CheyenneRec Facebook page and at www.CheyenneRec.org when information is finalized.