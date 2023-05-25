The Wyoming Air Quality Division (AQD) will submit the Wyoming Ambient Air Monitoring Annual Network Plan 2023 to EPA Region 8 in accordance with 40 CFR 58.10. The AQD is soliciting comments from the interested public on this network plan. The plan is available for public comment, and the public will be allowed a period of thirty (30) days to submit written comments. Public comments must be received no later than June 24, 2023. All comments received by the close of business on June 24, 2023 will be submitted to EPA’s Region 8 along with the plan and will be retained on file in the Cheyenne office.
Notice is hereby given the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, proposes to submit the Wyoming Ambient Monitoring Annual Network Plan 2023 to the EPA.
Comments can be submitted to the AQD's Air Pollution Monitoring Program Manager, Mr. Mark R. Gagen, Air Pollution Monitoring Program Manager, Air Quality Division, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, 3rd Floor, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Comments may also be submitted electronically through the following website: (https://aq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com/comment/search).