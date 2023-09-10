The City of Cheyenne and Z&Z Asphalt have begun their 2023 Crack Seal project. Crack sealing is an essential part of the pavement management program and aids in the prevention of moisture and contaminate infiltration which could lead to potholes and deterioration of the asphalt pavement.
This is a fast-moving process covering approximately 33 miles of city streets. We ask the public for their assistance to have streets cleared of vehicles, trailers, campers, etc. when the contractor distributes notices in your neighborhood. To view detailed maps highlighting 2023 crack seal locations, click here, or click the link above. These maps are made available to determine if a crack seal project will take place in your neighborhood. The order of installation will typically be alphabetical according to the map lettering.
Pershing Boulevard will also be crack sealed during this project and will be performed while still allowing traffic in the adjoining lanes. Please use caution when traveling these work zones and adhere to all traffic control devices.
In most cases, the streets that are being crack sealed will be scheduled to receive a surface seal treatment in the near future.