Officials at Laramie County School District 1 announced last fall that after considerable deliberation and input from a variety of stakeholders, the district will once again be partnering with Cheyenne Frontier Days to host 2023 graduation ceremonies at Frontier Park, 1230 W. 8th Ave.
With the exception of Triumph High School, all ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 26.
Triumph High’s graduation will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. in Storey Gymnasium, 2811 House Ave.
“The venue is an iconic Cheyenne tradition, and we are very thankful for our partnership with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Committee to offer this experience,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said.
The ceremonies on Friday, May 26 are scheduled as follows:
- 9:30 a.m., East High School
- 1:30 p.m., Central High School
- 5:30 p.m., South High School To accommodate picture opportunities for family and friends, each high school campus will be open immediately following graduation.