Superday is fast approaching! What are you waiting for? Step right up and secure your booth with us before the deadline---Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Vendor Booth Information:

15’x15’ Space - Nonprofit, Crafts, Small Business, or Direct Sales: $100

15’'x15’ Space - Commercial Business: $160

Electricity: $40

No generators allowed

Late Fee: $50

If postmarked after May 31

About Superday: Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off during the month of July in honor of National Parks and Recreation month. Each year, this event is hosted by the City of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation & Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.

Superday is known for its 5K Fun Run (or walk), the Tour de Prairie 100-mile bike ride, an adult kickball tournament, cornhole tournament, pickleball tournament, a chalk art festival, a gasoline alley, touch-a-truck competition, water sports, food vendors, community vendors, entertainment, youth sports and program demonstrations, inflatables, kid zone, bubble machine, and much, much more!

For more information on registrations and applications for food vendors, community vendors, 5K Fun Run (or walk), Tour de Prairie, the Chalk Art Festival, and sports tournaments, please visit https://cheyennerec.org/superday-2023/