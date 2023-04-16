The Wyoming State Bar today announced that 26 people have been recommended for admission to practice law in Wyoming.

PLEASE NOTE: The list below reflects those applicants who have satisfied ALL requirements for admission. The Wyoming Supreme Court and the Wyoming State Bar cannot release results until ALL requirements are met (i.e. MPRE scores received, Character & Fitness checks are complete).

The Wyoming State Bar and the Wyoming Supreme Court would like to congratulate these future members of the Wyoming State Bar.

The following people are being recommended for admission after receiving a passing score on the Uniform Bar Exam and meeting all other requirements for admission.

Madison Rae Blazovich - Rock Springs

Andrew William Carollo - Cheyenne

Zane Austin Hengel - Jackson

David Harrison Holmes - Gillette

Connor Edmund Madsen - Wheatland

Kendra Basner Mallen - Wilson

Sydney Lauren Moller- -Lander

Ruth Anne Ogden - Laramie

Alexa Sherydan Rolin - Cody

Madeleine Rebekah Sato - Cheyenne

Spring Sendele - Upton

James Russell Twiford - Story

Austin Wain Waisanen - Cody

Jennifer Christine Wells - Washington, D.C.

The following people are being recommended for admission on motion. This applies when attorneys are licensed in another jurisdiction and meet all requirements without examination in Wyoming.

Karalynn Candace Cromeens - Houston, TX

Colin Robert Crossman - Cheyenne, WY

Mirela Veselinova Hristova - Jackson, WY

Kristen Gail Lyndaker - Jackson, WY

Meghan Kathleen McCormick- -Denver, CO

Nathan Andrew Rotenstreich - Birmingham, AL

Stefan Michael Szwarc - Sioux Falls, SD

John Joseph Tomaselli - Lander, WY

Robert A. Willis - Highlands Ranch, CO

The following people are being recommended for admission after successfully transferring a passing score from another UBE jurisdiction and meeting all other requirements for admission. Scores are only transferrable between those states that have adopted the Uniform Bar Exam.

Taylor Grace Ostrowski - Denver, CO

William Clayton Sorrells - Houston, TX

Grant Thomas Spillers - Denver, CO