Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Community Appreciation Day, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23rd, from 11am to 4pm. This family-friendly event promises to be a celebration of community spirit, unity, and gratitude.
The event, stretching from Carey Avenue to Thomes Avenue along 15th Street, will be a showcase of various exciting activities that embody the vibrancy and togetherness of our community. Attendees of all ages can expect a wide range of fun and entertainment, including bouncy houses and a bungee trampoline, balloon twisting and face painting, $5 pony rides (ages 4+), yard games, local law enforcement engagement, military showcase, and more!
To top it off, the event blends into the festivities of Oktoberfest at the Depot Plaza, offering attendees the opportunity to continue the merriment with delicious food, beverages, and live music.
"This event is our way of expressing gratitude to the people who make Cheyenne the exceptional place it is. We're proud to collaborate with the Downtown Development Authority to bring this event to downtown for the second year in a row," said Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne.
Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority are committed to creating an unforgettable experience that reflects the heart and soul of Cheyenne's residents and businesses. All members of the community are invited to come together, celebrate, and build lasting connections.