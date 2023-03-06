The Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) invites Wyomingites to show some extra love for their state this 307 Day – and there are plenty of ways to do so. Each year, 307 Day is celebrated on March 7 as a way to observe the 307 area code used across the state. Whether its exploring the Bighorn Mountains or off-roading at the Killpecker Sand Dunes, WOT is calling upon residents to share their favorite Wyoming destinations and more on social media.
Ways to Celebrate:
Show your pride for the Cowboy State with a WY selfie through augmented reality filters on Instagram and Snapchat. Add 307 stickers to your Instagram stories or reels by searching "307day" in the Instagram Sticker Library.
Wyoming residents are also encouraged to use the hashtag #ThatsWY and #307Day, along with tagging the Wyoming location in which the picture was taken.
For more information on Wyoming adventures and travel inspiration visit TravelWyoming.com.