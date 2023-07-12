The conference is hosted by the Laramie County Senior Activity Center, a program of the Cheyenne Housing Authority. The cost of the conference is $10, which includes lunch.
The conference will feature four breakout sessions throughout the day, as well as a vendor resource fair. The breakout sessions will cover a variety of topics, including:
- Medicare 101: This session will provide an overview of Medicare, including benefits, eligibility, and enrollment.
- Long-Term Care Planning: This session will help participants plan for long-term care, including financial planning, legal planning, and care options.
- Staying Active and Healthy: This session will provide tips on how to stay active and healthy as you age.
- Financial Planning for Retirement: This session will help participants plan for their financial future in retirement.
The vendor resource fair will feature a variety of vendors offering products and services for seniors.
The Age Well Conference is a great opportunity for seniors to learn about the resources available to them, and to connect with other seniors in the community. To register for the conference, please visit the Laramie County Senior Activity Center website or call 307-634-6411.