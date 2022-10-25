ChangeX, supported by a Community Empowerment Fund award from Microsoft, has launched a $40,000 fund to support local community groups, schools, and organizations to start or expand impactful community projects in Cheyenne and Laramie County.

This is the third Cheyenne Community Challenge supported by Microsoft. It builds on previous funding awarded in 2020 and 2021, which supported 24 local projects and benefitted almost 30,000 people across Laramie County.

Local groups have until December 1 to apply for funding of up to $5,000 to start or expand a community project related to environmental sustainability, digital skills, or community prosperity.

Alternatively, local groups can get support to start a new community project, choosing from one of 12 proven ideas.

The ideas on offer include Community Fridge, a program designed to share surplus food and reduce food waste, and FIRST LEGO League, a hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math program for children aged 4 to 14.

Local groups who apply for funding to start one of the 12 projects on offer will have 30 days to build a small team and design an action plan. On completing these steps, they will be eligible for seed funding of up to $5,000. Funding will be allocated to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

ChangeX, supported by Microsoft, has funded more than 500 teams in communities across the US and Europe to start impactful community projects through a series of Community Challenges.

The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund, which provides funding for the Challenge, is an initiative of the Microsoft Datacenter Community Development team. Through its partnership with ChangeX, Microsoft supports communities to thrive, as part of its wider aim to establish a positive presence in the communities where it operates datacenters.

“Microsoft is committed to Laramie County and its communities, and we are looking forward to supporting a range of impactful projects through this fund. I can’t wait to see which of the proven ideas on offer resonate with the local community this year, and am glad that we have an opportunity to support them to drive positive community change through the third Cheyenne Community Challenge,” said Dennis Ellis, Microsoft TechSpark Wyoming Manager and local community lead for datacenter community development.