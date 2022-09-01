Joseph Dolwick City Employee Retires photo

Joseph Dolwick (L) accepts a retirement gift from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins.
Time flies when you’re hard at work and never take a moment to look up and see how far you’ve come...
 
It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 40 years since Joseph Dolwick began his career with the City of Cheyenne. Just three days after his arrival into town, Dolwick credits his mother-in-law’s help with him getting a job with the city.
 
Leaning back in his chair and reminiscing about his first day punching the clock, Dolwick said his dad’s birthday fell on the same day as his start date; July 13, 1982.
 
Back then, if someone would’ve told 24-year-old Dolwick that he’ll be shaking hands with the mayor in 2022 to officially commemorate his 40 years of service, he probably wouldn’t have believed you.
 
However, retirement isn’t the end of the road for this guy; just a turn down a new path with better asphalt and less traffic.
 
Dolwick has worked with every crew within our street and alley division and has driven every machine, except for two, during his time with us. The senior heavy equipment operator has definitely put in his time, and now we bid him farewell as he begins a new chapter in his life.
 
You will be dearly missed by all of us here at COC, but we hope you enjoy all that retirement has to offer 

