June 30, 2022 – 4th of July Picnic Basket Fundraiser

Date: June 30, 2022. Pickup baskets between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cost: $100.

This unique event offers a take home basket to celebrate the 4th of July – Picnic Style! Celebrate the 4th with style and this great prebuilt picnic!

Each basket contains a 6-pack of Black Tooth Beer, a 6-piece setting for a picnic, Stonewall Kitchen Red Relish, a recipe for a homemade cheeseball, crackers, summer sausage, popcorn balls, and of course SPARKLERS!

All proceeds will benefit the CRMC Cancer Center and the patients we serve. Each basket will provide a generous donation to our cancer center and assist with the comfort and care of our patients.

You may pick up your basket at the Foundation House (408 E 23rd St) on Thursday, June 30th between 12-3 p.m.. An email with instructions will be sent after purchase. Only 100 baskets are available- ACT QUICK! For more information about this fundraiser please contact the Foundation at foundation@crmcwy.org or (307) 633-7667.