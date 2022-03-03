A total of 158 overdue and unpaid parking tickets were paid in-full during the City of Cheyenne’s amnesty period. An additional 12 tickets were placed into a payment plan until paid in-full. The 170 tickets saved members of the public a total of $5,100 with late fees removed during the amnesty period. The total amount paid by the 170 tickets amounted to $5,290.

The amnesty period was available to the public during the entire month of February. The amnesty period allowed those with overdue and unpaid parking tickets to pay only the original fine without any late fees. A ticket becomes overdue 15 calendar days after the date the citation was issued with a $30 late fee applied to the original ticket.

Following the February amnesty period, late fees have been reapplied to all overdue and unpaid parking tickets. Individuals may continue to contact Parking Administration Manager, Ted Miazga, at 307-637-6586 or by email at tmiazga@cheyennepd.org to make payments. They may also enter into a payment plan albeit with late fees now included.

Effective March 1st, the City implemented the Barnacle Parking Enforcement System to immobilize vehicles of flagrant parking violations. The Barnacle incorporates technology, allowing a violator to remove the device using a smart phone once a fine has been paid.

Rather than a traditional car boot on a vehicle’s wheel, the Barnacle device is placed on a vehicle’s windshield; adhered securely with multiple suction cups applying 370 pounds of force. If someone attempts to tamper with the device, the pressure increases to 500 pounds of force, and if continued tampering occurs, the device increases to 750 pounds of force. If the windshield breaks, the owner of the vehicle is responsible for the repairs. If an attempt to forcefully remove the device occurs, an alarm sounds and alerts parking enforcement officers of the location using GPS. The same occurs if there’s an attempt to drive the vehicle with the Barnacle still in place.

If a Barnacle device is placed on your vehicle, here’s what to do:

Visit the website listed on the device (pay.barnacleparking.com). You can also call the phone number listed on the Barnacle.

On the website, click on “I’ve Been Barnacled.”

The Barnacle has a device number on it. Enter that number when prompted on the website.

Enter your mobile phone number.

You will receive a text message with a one-time verification code.

Enter the three-digit verification code when prompted on the website.

Enter your credit card payment information.

In addition to paying the $250 Barnacle service fee, there is a $200 refundable deposit

After paying the service fee and deposit amount, you will receive a text message with a four-digit release code.

Enter the release code into the keypad on the Barnacle to release it. (It may take up to 30 seconds to release).

Return the Barnacle to a drop-off box at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Structure (307 W. 17th St.) or the George Cox Parking Structure (498 W. 20th St.) at any time. If returned within 24 hours of payment, the $200 deposit will be refunded.

If a vehicle owner is unable to use a cell phone to unlock the Barnacle device, they may do so by visiting the Public Safety Center (415 W. 18th St.) during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To watch a video of how the Barnacle device works, click here.

Unpaid parking tickets have grown into a substantial problem in Cheyenne. In just two years, over $200,000 of unpaid parking tickets have accumulated. Outside that two-year scope, unpaid tickets have totaled a larger dollar amount but must be written-off as uncollectable debt after four years per City resolution. Paid parking tickets are deposited into the City’s general fund to help pay for bonds at the George Cox and Jack R. Spiker parking structures. These structures were built to alleviate crowded street parking and provide better accommodations for downtown businesses and visitors. Free two-hour parking is available at both parking structures, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.