582 OSS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Emily Ladd took command of the 582nd Operations Support Squadron during a change of command ceremony Dec. 21, 2021, in the 37th Helicopter Squadron building on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Prior to her current position, Ladd was the Director of Operations for the 582 OSS.
Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Andrew Billhartz will stay local, taking up the role of deputy at the 582nd Helicopter Group.
A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.
The 582nd Helicopter Group provides operations, maintenance, standardization evaluation, flight safety and aircrew flight equipment oversight for three helicopter squadrons and one support squadron at the 90th, 91st and 341st Missile Wings. The group is headquartered at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.