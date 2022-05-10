The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce presented the Military Affairs Committee’s Cheyenne Trophy to the 790th Missile Security Force Squadron for mission accomplishment, patriotism, off-duty volunteerism and community involvement that provides a positive impact in the city of Cheyenne and its residents.

The squadron received the trophy during a ceremony May 6, 2022 at the American Legion Wyoming Post 6.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized by the City of Cheyenne,” said Maj. Brian Tuttle, 790 MSFS commander. “We are proud to be a part of this amazing community and will continue to serve for generations just as those who came before us.”

The Cheyenne trophy is presented annually to an outstanding military unit. The 790 MSFS also received the trophy in 2020 for going above and beyond when helping within the local community.

According to this year’s citation, a member of the 790th MSFS responded to a major vehicle accident where he provided lifesaving care to a family and moved them to safety as the car began leaking fuel.

Many 790 defenders served the Cheyenne community in numerous ways, from providing over 150 volunteers for CFD, partnering with Wyoming's Big Brothers and Big Sisters as mentors, or organizing teams that raised the most money for Special Olympics of Wyoming.

“790th Missile Security Forces Squadron epitomizes high values of duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment, integrity and selfless dedication to the United States nuclear deterrence mission,” said Scott Fox, Military Affairs Committee vice chair.

The Cheyenne Trophy is awarded to one unit from the Wyoming Air National Guard, the Wyoming National Guard and the active duty Air Force.