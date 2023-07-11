Be mesmerized by shimmying, swirling dancers of all styles during the SWAY 10th Anniversary Celebration of Dance coming to Lincoln Center, Fort Collins!

More than 80 dancers and drummers will grace the stage, performing a dazzling array of dance styles, including American Ballroom, Belly Dance, Bollywood, Latin Fusion, Samba and Mexican Skirt Dancers, among others.

This exciting show will ignite your senses and get your pulse beating!

The dance and drumming extravaganza takes place at the Magnolia Theater, Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, on Saturday, August 19th at 7:00pm and Sunday, August 20th at 2:00pm.

Though the styles of dance are international, most of the dancers are from Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley, Boulder and the Denver area.

Performers include Ballroom to Burlesque, FOCO Samba Squad, Phoenix and Sharaqa Shimmers, Sumatra Belly Dance, Troupe Sidysaan, and many more!

Talented drummers from Djembe Jive will also perform.

The SWAY 10th Anniversary Celebration of Dance provides a perfect opportunity for dance enthusiasts to enjoy the visual magic and beauty of dance.

Saturday’s performance is R-rated, for adults only, and two belly dance workshops will be offered that day by performing stars from Denver.

Sunday’s performance is family-friendly, and is free for children 12 and under. The public can also purchase dance costumes, jewelry, and accessories from Tribe Nawaar in the lobby before the show and during intermission.

Thirty percent of the proceeds from this show goes to Alternatives to Violence in Loveland, benefitting survivors of domestic violence.