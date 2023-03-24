9-1-1 Hiring graphic

The Laramie County Combined Communications Center is hiring! A dispatcher is often the first person a community member talks to when they need help. They are problem solvers with steady voices, quick minds, and compassionate hearts.

To Kick off 9-1-1 Education Month, the Laramie County Combined Communications Center is hosting a hiring event, at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center (415 W 18th Street, Cheyenne) April 1st between the hours of 10am-6pm.
 
Stop by and visit with us to find out more about our available career opportunities, our benefits, tour the center, visit with our team, ask questions, learn about who we are, and what we do!
 
If you decide you are interested you can apply and even test on-site! The Critical test takes approximately two hours. Unable to stay for the test? That is ok, our Director will be there to assist you with getting testing scheduled at a later date.

