The Laramie County Combined Communications Center is hiring! A dispatcher is often the first person a community member talks to when they need help. They are problem solvers with steady voices, quick minds, and compassionate hearts.
To Kick off 9-1-1 Education Month, the Laramie County Combined Communications Center is hosting a hiring event, at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center (415 W 18th Street, Cheyenne) April 1st between the hours of 10am-6pm.
Stop by and visit with us to find out more about our available career opportunities, our benefits, tour the center, visit with our team, ask questions, learn about who we are, and what we do!
If you decide you are interested you can apply and even test on-site! The Critical test takes approximately two hours. Unable to stay for the test? That is ok, our Director will be there to assist you with getting testing scheduled at a later date.
Latest News
- City’s Yard Waste Program Begins on April 3
- All in the Family Problems
- The Week in Review: March 24
- The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – March 24th
- Amy Macdonald Named to MSOE Dean's List for Winter Quarter 2023
- 9-1-1 Holds Job Event
- Laramie County Senior Center Lunch Menu - Week Beginning March 24, 2023
- Wyoming Medicaid Offers Scam Alert
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Union Pacific offering $40K - $50K Hiring Bonus for Train Crew in Rawlins and Cheyenne
- Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces Non-Transferable Ticket Policy for Zach Bryan Concert
- Albin Farmer Wins First Place in National Corn Yield Contest
- Laramie County Community College Announces Fall 2022 Graduates and Honor Roll
- Utah Governor Defends Lack of Progress on Great Salt Lake Crisis
- Local Agencies Respond to Gas Leak at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness
- Bison Beverage Launches new 5-hour ENERGY Drinks to Wyoming
- Free Little Pantry Has Food Available
- The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – March 17th
- Police Look for Drop Box Thieves
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-