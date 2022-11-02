The 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron started inspections on the next generation of security forces vehicles in an effort to update the fleet on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 25, 2022.

Six Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to better protect the 90th Missile Wing’s ICBM system, were sent over the last two months as part of Air Force Global Strike Command’s priority to modernize systems, vehicles and equipment.

90 LRS plays a critical role in ensuring the vehicles are safe and serviceable before they undergo modifications to meet the security requirements to ensure the ICBM force is safe and secure.

“We will perform a limited technical inspection on the JLTV to ensure it is free from defects and annotate a serviceability baseline,” said Senior Airman Korey Sarantopoulos, 90 LRS vehicle maintenance journeyman.

The JLTV starts a new era for the 90 MW with a more capable vehicle than the classic high mobility multi-wheeled vehicles, or humvee for short.

“This vehicle is 100 percent more technically advanced than a humvee,” said Mark Bramman, 90 LRS vehicle maintenance craftsman. “Two of the automatic functions are the Anti-lock Braking System and the StabiliTrak System which when one tire will slip it will cut power and transfer it to another wheel to keep it stable.”

Another advancement is the addition of an independent suspension system that allows the vehicle to be raised for operational modes and lowered for tied-down mode.

“From a maintenance perspective, tie-down mode makes it easier to inspect the upper systems and when it is raised performing maintenance is made easier underneath it,” said Sarantopoulos.

As with the other JLTVs, Bramman and Sarantopoulos made sure a complete inspection was accomplished.

“Whether we are inspecting the top of the vehicle or the undercarriage, we are checking the electrical and air line systems, fluid levels, drive shaft, differential, leaks, among other things to form the baseline of serviceability,” Bramman said.

Receiving and inspecting the JLTVs is just the start of the process. According to Sarantopoulos, there are many follow-on steps which include getting people trained to perform repairs and driving them.

For all the importance of the new vehicle, though, preparing the JLTVs is just a small part of how the vehicle management team ensures the 90 MW mission is successful.

“There is not a unit on base without a safe and serviceable vehicle asset,” said Master Sgt. Michael Botti, 90 LRS vehicle maintenance superintendent. “Whether it is security forces securing the weapon storage area, Supply Airmen loading gear or supplies with a forklift, or services loading up their trucks to bring food and supplies out to the field, our team touches every vehicle asset on base, directly leading to the wing’s mission success.”

Botti continues to share that his team has one of the highest mission-capable rates in the Air Force, with every user on the base having 93 percent of their vehicles at all times to accomplish their mission.

“There are no questions or concerns that we don’t turn out a high-quality product to support the wing’s mission at all times,” Botti said. “Our Airmen are well trained, well documented and extremely thorough.”