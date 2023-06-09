Col. Justin Secrest assumed command of the 90th Security Forces Group during a change of command ceremony June 8, 2023, in the Peacekeeper High Bay on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Prior to his current position, Secrest served as Director of the Security Forces Division of Air Force Global Strike Command in Washington, D.C.

Secrest thanked expressed gratitude for the opportunity as well as excitement for the role of command.

“We are thankful for this opportunity and for all the support in getting to it,” said Secrest. “From the missile field to the strategic bomber to national military command center service, I have come to truly ‘feel’ this mission, and what we do is the bedrock of our national security.”

Col. Robert Ford, outgoing 90 SFG commander, wished Secrest well while expressing excitement for what was to come and even offering some advice.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made the last two years successful at the SFG, from my incredible command team Keep up the momentum of this great team,” said Ford. “Colonel Secrest, you have been passed an incredible team of leaders and professionals and you can count on them to lead and advise you during your command. My advice to you is to let them do just that.”

Ford will take on the role of Director of Operations, Training & Intelligence for Air Force Installation Management at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Though the group is bidding farewell to a great and capable commander, said Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander, they’re being left in good hands with Secrest.

“We are here to celebrate an incredible leader who delivered during his command tour and welcome another great leader to take the helm and lead the 90 SFG forward,” said Barrington. “Under Colonel Ford’s leadership, the group thrived and today, we transfer responsibility of our defenders to another great leader in Colonel Justin Secrest, who will take those defenders to the next level in what will no doubt be a challenging time as we bring on Sentinel.”

A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.