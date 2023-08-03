Monday, July 31, Animal Control dispatch received a call from a young boy who stated a kitten was screaming from a window well overnight, if not longer, at A New Concept Optical & Eyecare. Upon Officer Dryden's arrival, the kitten was found crying for help under some trash located in a window well, awaiting rescue.
After retrieving the kitten from the hole, it was transported to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for help. Once at the shelter, the kitten appeared to be in good health and was given lots of food, water, and love.
This story and many others Animal Control has shared are an excellent reminder to cover your window wells to prevent small critters from falling in and potentially injuring themselves, if not worse.
Please feel free to contact Cheyenne Animal Control Dispatch at (307) 637-6206 with any domestic animal-related issues in Laramie County.