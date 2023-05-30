Scammers are adept at manipulating the latest technological advances to commit their crimes. These days it’s happening in the world of artificial intelligence – commonly known as AI.

AI voice cloning is already bringing a new twist to scams that have been around forever. For instance, the grandparent scam calls now can feature the actual voice of the loved one the criminal is impersonating. These tactics are startling, but the ways we protect ourselves haven’t changed.

The first sign of any fraud attempt is when an unexpected contact causes an immediate emotional reaction – often fear, panic, or excitement. Maybe training our brains to disengage when we feel that emotional surge could be the best way to disrupt the criminal act.

Otherwise, stay updated on the latest fraud tactics by bookmarking www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. And know that anytime you are asked to address some urgent financial matter with a gift card, cryptocurrency or peer-to-peer payment app, it’s a scam.

Help Stop Elder Financial Abuse

More than 369,000 incidents of financial abuse targeting older adults are reported to authorities in the U.S. each year, causing an estimated $4.8 billion in losses. And those numbers likely understate the problem considerably. However, as we approach World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, it’s good to remember that there are things we can do to stop elder financial exploitation.

Encourage your loved one to designate someone they trust to help them with financial decisions. The federal government’s Eldercare Locator can help you find free or low-cost legal assistance. Suggest they add a trusted contact for their financial institutions if they are unreachable or if questionable activity is detected. A trusted contact is not able to make transactions, but the financial institution can disclose some account information to them.

Also, watch out for someone — even someone you thought you or your loved one could trust — who discourages contact with family and friends, exerts pressure on financial decisions or asks for large sums of money.

Most importantly, financial exploitation is a crime and should be reported to your local police or Sheriff or even to 911.

Weight Loss Scams

Summer has finally arrived, but the beginning of beach season inevitably brings weight loss scams with it. Criminals take advantage of the season to offer bogus solutions for losing weight or getting in shape. Here’s how these scams generally work.

A web search on weight loss pulls up legitimate-looking websites often with supposed celebrity endorsements. The websites often encourage you to sign up for a free trial — which, if you read the tiny print, opts you in to getting charged for regular orders or additional products. Lastly, the products themselves, often marketed as “natural” or “organic,” can be unsafe for your body.

Living and eating healthier are laudable goals but take time and commitment. Don’t trust offers that promise “fast results” or “miracle” products. If you are looking to slim down, seek advice from a trustworthy source, such as your doctor or a dietitian, before you commit to a weight loss regimen.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Threats Behind Online Quizzes

Let’s be honest, most of us have done it: taking one of those viral social media quizzes or threads that seem so fun and innocent. Post a picture of your first car. What cartoon princess are you? What record was number one the year you graduated high school?

They may seem like harmless fun, but the Better Business Bureau and digital-security companies warn that criminals sometimes use quizzes to pry loose personal data. Launching a quiz app may give its creators permission to pull information from your profile, offering hackers an opening to steal your online identity. Here are three social media scams to avoid.

Avoid queries about innocent-sounding things like your high school mascot or first car that might be linked to common security questions that banks and financial firms use to protect accounts. Be suspicious of any personal messages appearing to come from celebrities you follow. Criminals often impersonate celebrities online and offer special access for a price or ask for help with a new investment or charitable contributions.

Another classic social media scam involves a direct message from one of your personal contacts asking “is this a picture of you” with a link to click on. Clicking the link takes you to a site that mimics one of the popular social networks and prompts you to log in, a ploy for hackers to get your credentials and access your account.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.