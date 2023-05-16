AARP offers a free screening of the movie Book Club: The Next Chapter at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Capitol Cinema. The screening is the latest in AARP Wyoming’s Movies for Grownups series.
Tickets are free and you don’t need to be an AARP member to attend, but registration is required and seating is first-come, first-served. To register, click here.
Book Club: The Next Chapter, follows the journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for a fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. The movie stars Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen.