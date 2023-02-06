The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program is back in 2023 and will have a number of locations around the State of Wyoming. To find a specific location, please click here.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Tax-Aide sites will open early in February. Locations in Wyoming include:
Platte County Public Library in Wheatland
Call 307-322-4700 for appt on Tues or Thurs from 10 to 4 pm
Riverton Senior Citizen Center in Riverton
Call 307-856-6332 for appt on Mon or Wed 9 to 2 pm
The Hub on Smith in Sheridan
Call 307-672-2240 for appt on Tues or Thurs 10-4 pm
Buffalo Senior Citizens in Buffalo
Call 307-684-9551 for appt on Fri from 9:30-4 pm
Lander Senior Citizens Center in Lander
Call 307-332-2746 for appt on appt on Mon or Wed at 9 to 12
Worland Senior Citizens Center
Call 307-347-3208 for appt on Mon or Fri at 9-2pm
There are few slots available, so make sure to call ahead to ask for an appointment.
What to Bring To An Appointment
This is a general list; there may be additional materials you'll need based on the type of service needed.
- Previous year's tax return.
- All correspondence received from the IRS and your state/local taxing authority.
- Social Security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return.
- Government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer.
- Checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund(s) or direct debit any amounts due.
- Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) (for each individual if applicable).
Income
- W-2 for each employer.
- 1099-G form for unemployment compensation or state/local income tax refunds.
- SSA-1099 form showing the total Social
- Security benefits paid to you for the year, or RRB-1099, Tier 1 Railroad Retirement benefits form.
- 1099 forms (or other statements) reporting interest (1099-INT), dividends (1099-DIV) and/or proceeds from sales (1099-B), plus documentation showing the original purchase prices if you sold stocks or other assets.
- 1099-R form if you received a pension, annuity, or IRA distribution.
- 1099-MISC, 1099-K, or other 1099 forms. If you have a business, bring a summary list of all your income (cash and non-cash) and all business-related expenses.
- Information about any other income of any form including cash.
- IRS letter 6475 detailing the Economic Impact Payment (stimulus) amounts received.
- IRS letter 6419 detailing any Advance Child Tax Credit received.
Payments
Records of any federal and/or state and/or local income tax paid (including quarterly estimated tax payments) if not shown on income documents.
Deductions
Most taxpayers have a choice of taking either a standard deduction or itemizing their deductions.
If you have a substantial amount of deductions, you may want to itemize. If so, bring the following information:
- 1098 form showing home mortgage interest.
- A summary list of medical/dental/vision expenses including doctor and hospital bills and medical insurance premiums, prescription medicines, assisted living services, long-term insurance and bills for medical related home improvements such as ramps and railings for people with disabilities.
- Summary of cash and noncash contributions to charity.
- Property tax bills paid during the year (frequently shown on mortgage statements).
Health Insurance
- 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange).
Credits/Adjustments
- Dependent care provider information – name, address, telephone number and employer ID or Social Security number and amount paid to provider.
- 1098-T form for education expenses plus statement of account from the educational institution showing tuition and fees actually paid and scholarships, grants, etc. received. Also bring a summary of any other education expenses.
- 1098-E form for student loan interest.
For more information, contact Terry Livingston at 307-529-0869 or myti17@gmail.com.