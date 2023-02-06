The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program is back in 2023 and will have a number of locations around the State of Wyoming. To find a specific location, please click here.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Tax-Aide sites will open early in February. Locations in Wyoming include:

Platte County Public Library in Wheatland

Call 307-322-4700 for appt on Tues or Thurs from 10 to 4 pm

Riverton Senior Citizen Center in Riverton

Call 307-856-6332 for appt on Mon or Wed 9 to 2 pm

The Hub on Smith in Sheridan

Call 307-672-2240 for appt on Tues or Thurs 10-4 pm

Buffalo Senior Citizens in Buffalo

Call 307-684-9551 for appt on Fri from 9:30-4 pm

Lander Senior Citizens Center in Lander

Call 307-332-2746 for appt on appt on Mon or Wed at 9 to 12

Worland Senior Citizens Center

Call 307-347-3208 for appt on Mon or Fri at 9-2pm

There are few slots available, so make sure to call ahead to ask for an appointment.

What to Bring To An Appointment

This is a general list; there may be additional materials you'll need based on the type of service needed.

Previous year's tax return.

All correspondence received from the IRS and your state/local taxing authority.

Social Security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return.

Government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer.

Checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund(s) or direct debit any amounts due.

Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) (for each individual if applicable).

Income

W-2 for each employer.

1099-G form for unemployment compensation or state/local income tax refunds.

SSA-1099 form showing the total Social

Security benefits paid to you for the year, or RRB-1099, Tier 1 Railroad Retirement benefits form.

1099 forms (or other statements) reporting interest (1099-INT), dividends (1099-DIV) and/or proceeds from sales (1099-B), plus documentation showing the original purchase prices if you sold stocks or other assets.

1099-R form if you received a pension, annuity, or IRA distribution.

1099-MISC, 1099-K, or other 1099 forms. If you have a business, bring a summary list of all your income (cash and non-cash) and all business-related expenses.

Information about any other income of any form including cash.

IRS letter 6475 detailing the Economic Impact Payment (stimulus) amounts received.

IRS letter 6419 detailing any Advance Child Tax Credit received.

Payments

Records of any federal and/or state and/or local income tax paid (including quarterly estimated tax payments) if not shown on income documents.

Deductions

Most taxpayers have a choice of taking either a standard deduction or itemizing their deductions.

If you have a substantial amount of deductions, you may want to itemize. If so, bring the following information:

1098 form showing home mortgage interest.

A summary list of medical/dental/vision expenses including doctor and hospital bills and medical insurance premiums, prescription medicines, assisted living services, long-term insurance and bills for medical related home improvements such as ramps and railings for people with disabilities.

Summary of cash and noncash contributions to charity.

Property tax bills paid during the year (frequently shown on mortgage statements).

Health Insurance

1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange).

Credits/Adjustments

Dependent care provider information – name, address, telephone number and employer ID or Social Security number and amount paid to provider.

1098-T form for education expenses plus statement of account from the educational institution showing tuition and fees actually paid and scholarships, grants, etc. received. Also bring a summary of any other education expenses.

1098-E form for student loan interest.

For more information, contact Terry Livingston at 307-529-0869 or myti17@gmail.com.