Reported Scams Grow by $2 Billion

The numbers are in and 2022 was a doozy. While total reported scams to the Federal Trade Commission dropped by 1 million, the total reported amount lost grew by $2 billion for a total of $8.8 billion lost to scams and fraud. And this is just what’s reported – we know fraud is severely under-reported. Fueling the growth were dramatic increases in investment schemes and scams asking for cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Investment scams were the single biggest type of scam last year with victims losing $3.8 billion. That in part explains the growth in cryptocurrency related losses which doubled from 2021 levels. However, man scams have evolved to seek crypto as a form of payment – due largely to the ease of accessing crypto ATMs in retail locations.

Be wary of any “can’t miss” investment opportunities especially if they come from the internet or new contacts that you’ve never met in person.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

IRS Impostor Scams

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing $2.6 billion to impostor scams in 2022. One of the longest running impostor scams involves the IRS, so tax time is a good time to draw attention to it.

Most IRS impostor scams begin as a robocall, with the message either directing you to press a number on your keypad to talk with a live agent, or to call back using the number provided. The messages can be negative, you owe back taxes, or positive, you’re receiving a refund. Either way there is an urgent request to call a number or click a link right away.

Remember the IRS doesn’t initiate contact via text or email. If you get a call claiming to be from the IRS, hang up – or better yet, don’t pick up the call to begin with. If you think you may owe taxes, call the IRS at 800-829-1040, or visit irs.gov/balancedue.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Student Loan Relief Scams

If there is one constant in the criminal world it’s that scammers follow the news. Student loan forgiveness has been the focus of recent headlines, which has given scammers room for student-loan-related fraud.

Be wary of any unsolicited contacts from "debt relief experts" offering access to instant, easy-to-access loan forgiveness options or mentioning the “Biden Plan.” They often ask for upfront payment or for personal information such as your Social Security number or your FSA ID (the username and password on your loan account).

It is illegal for debt relief companies to collect payment from you before they get results, so upfront fees are a surefire sign of fraud. Secondly, these offers provide nothing you can't find yourself for free by contacting your loan servicer or the U.S. Department of Education.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Staying Safe Online

Criminals have so many ways to getting in touch with us these days. According to new data from the Federal Trade Commission, the winning entry path in 2022 was the internet.

About one fourth of fraud reports indicate the contact method was an online source (website, app, pop up add or social media) and in 6 out of 10 cases, the victim lost money. One reason these attacks are so successful is that criminals make it very hard to tell the difference between a legitimate website and a fake one. The same goes with online ads. To avoid going to a fake website, don’t click on links from emails or text messages – type the web address into your browser window yourself. And be dubious of online ads that seem too good to be true.

Oh, and the phone isn’t much safer. The FTC also found that victims of phone and text scams lose more money on average than those starting on the internet.