Laramie County Public Library Will Be the Site for the Series

Join AARP Wyoming for a series of fun, interactive, and educational workshops centered around issues important to the age 50 in Wyoming this fall.

These free events will be held at Laramie County Library and feature members of AARP Wyoming’s volunteer speakers bureau. These events are free and light refreshments will be provided. Sign up at http://aarp.cvent.com/wy_events or call 877-926-8300.

These events will cover issues including:

Social Security - If you have practical questions about social security or just wish to engage in a conversation around the future of social security, join us at the Laramie County Library from 3-4 p.m. on either Friday, Sept. 29 or Friday, Oct. 6.

Fraud Prevention - AARP Wyoming will offer some basic things to know about keeping yourself safe from frauds and scams from 11 am to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, or Oct. 18 from 5-6 p.m. at the Laramie County Library. This presentation will help bring you up-to-date on the latest frauds and scams that are impacting the country, as well as Wyoming.

Decluttering - For practical advice on how to start downsizing and decluttering, join AARP Wyoming at the Laramie County Public Library from 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 20 or Oct. 4.

Medicare Advantage Plans - On Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 1-2 p.m. at the Laramie County Public Library, AARP Wyoming will feature a presentation on Medicare Advantage Plans. Go into the open enrollment period armed with knowledge on these programs in 2023.

Medicare Drug Programs - Medicare Drug Programs will take center stage at Laramie County Public Library from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and will help you compare plans, including Medicare Part D.

Careversations - AARP Wyoming offers a workshop offering tips, tools, and resources to care for your loved one on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 1-2 p.m. at Laramie County Public Library.

Home Fit - If you’d like to learn smart ways to make your home comfortable, safe, and fit as your age, join us from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Laramie County Public Library.

These events are free and light refreshments will be provided. Sign up at http://aarp.cvent.com/wy_events or call 877-926-8300. For more information, contact Tom Lacock at: tlacock@aarp.org.