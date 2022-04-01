Public Can Participate In Free Events In Three Areas Of The State
Protect yourself from identity theft by joining AARP Wyoming for three events set up to help citizens protect their identity by shredding paperwork that may contain sensitive information. The shred fests are drive-through contactless shredding events.
On April 22, AARP Wyoming will host shredding events in Sheridan, Rocks Springs, and Cheyenne. AARP Wyoming will host similar events in Casper and Gillette later this fall.
- The Sheridan event will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sheridan Commercial Company at 303 Broadway Street in Sheridan with on-site, secure paper shredding from Rid-A-Bush. To register and secure your drive up time, click here.
- In Rock Springs, shredding will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Young At Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue with 307 Shredding acting as on-site shredder. To register and secure your drive up time, click here.
- Those looking for paper shredding in Cheyenne are encouraged to go to the Laramie County Library, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., located at 2200 Pioneer Avenue, where Shred -It will have a truck available for on-site shredding. To register and secure your drive up time, click here.
To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:
- Old Documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.
- Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.
- Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.
- Medical: Unneeded medical bills.
- Investments: Investment account statements.
- Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards, and passports.
ShredFests are one component of AARP’s commitment to fighting fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling. The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, and an interactive scam-tracking map.