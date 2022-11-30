Check out the holiday lights with AARP Wyoming on Dec. 18 during a free trolley tour around Cheyenne. The tour takes off from the Cheyenne Depot Museum at 6 p.m. and will last for approximately one hour and a half.
The event is free, but does require registration online at this site ahead of the event. This event is limited to the first 40 who sign up.
The tour will drive past some of the best decorated homes and businesses in town. Those who sign up will have the opportunity to take in the Christmas decorations from the warmth and comfort of the Cheyenne trolley.
For more information, contact Jennifer Baier at: jbaier@aarp.org.