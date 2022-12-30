AARP Wyoming will once again offer a full slate of free virtual fitness classes online in 2023. In 2022, the Wyoming virtual fitness classes resulted in over 34,000 participants taking part around the country.

The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be done by going to this website. Once you register for a class, a Zoom link will be emailed to you within 24 hours. Classes require registration for each week you attend, but registration is quick and easy.

“All fitness levels are welcome and modifications are provided,” says AARP Wyoming’s Jennifer Baier. “Classes are available both live and on-demand. Please consult your physician before beginning any new exercise regimen.”

(Jen, do you want to add a comment in here about who should consider taking these courses?)

Courses start on Jan. 16 and include:

Mindful Movement and Healthy Aging (10 a.m. Mountain Time on Mondays)- This class, taught by master certified yoga educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, is focused on helping you enhance your vitality and mental clarity and get more fit while fostering a great attitude toward aging.

Enjoy mindful movements from yoga, Pilates, and functional medicine to improve your core strength, ease of movement, and balance and help with achy feet, tight hips, low back pain, restrictions in mobility, and more. You may also find you’re feeling less stressed and sleeping better! A 15-minute Q&A follows the 45-minute class.

The mindful movement supports the healthy functioning of your whole body and can provide a cognitive boost. Please have a yoga strap, yoga block, and a Pinky Ball on hand. Class is taught seated in a chair and standing. Everyone is welcome! Please consult your physician before beginning any new exercise regimen.

Mindful Movement; Strength and Balance (10 a.m. Mountain Time on Tuesdays) - Guided by master-certified movement educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, this class focuses on enhancing your vitality and mental clarity, strength and balance. Enjoy movements from yoga, Pilates, and functional medicine – both on the floor and standing – to improve your core strength and help with achy feet, tight hips, low back pain, restrictions in mobility and more. You may also find you’re feeling less stressed and sleeping better. A 15-minute Q&A follows the 45-minute class.

Please have a yoga strap, yoga block, and a Pinky Ball on hand.

Mindful Movement and Guided Meditation (11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays) - Guided by master certified yoga educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, you’ll first practice extra-gentle movements from yoga and other mindfulness techniques that are aimed at helping to calm your nervous system, relax your body and provide an instant cognitive boost.

Following the movement portion of the class, you’ll lie down and rest comfortably to enjoy a guided meditation designed to increase your vitality and improve your sleep by helping you release your muscular, mental, and emotional tensions. Sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert and better able to stave off diseases. Discover how guided meditation promotes health and sleep by deeply resting both body and mind.

Please have a yoga strap, yoga block, and a Pinky Ball on hand. A 15-minute Q&A follows the 45-minute class.

Country Line Dancing (10 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesdays) - Lots of people have tried the electric slide, but there’s so much more to discover! This class will cover basic country line dancing steps from the shuffle to the Charleston to the grapevine. Come find out how much fun it can be to dance.

Participants of all experience levels and abilities are welcome. This is a recurring class on Wednesdays. Join us each week..

Awake in the Wild Meditation (11 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursdays) - Nature-based mindfulness meditation practices can help attune your senses to the simple delights and serenity of the natural world. This class will teach you various sensory awareness practices and offer guided mindfulness-based meditations.

While these meditations are best experienced outdoors, practicing them near a window with a view of nature or even some houseplants is fine too.

The Healing Art of Qigong (Fridays at 11 a.m. Mountain Time) - Qigong (chee-guhng) is an ancient healing art that has been practiced for thousands of years for health and longevity. Combining powerful stances with graceful movements, it can help you develop better balance and more energy and vitality. Studies show Qigong can help reduce anxiety and depression as well as boost your immune system and improve sleep.

Classes will consist of chair and standing movements that can help soothe achy feet, tight hips and low back pain and ease restriction in mobility. The instructor is Nate Guadagni, who has nearly 20 years of experience and has trained with some of the best teachers in the world.

For more information on these virtual fitness courses, go to: https://aarp.cvent.com/c/calendar/90a307a8-b757-4e96-bbcd-3ad004dc77f5 or contact Jennifer Baier at: jbaier@aarp.org or call 920-392-2250.