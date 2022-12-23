Government Impersonation Scam: If you receive an email with the subject line of “New Document From the IRS Portal” with the sender’s address listed as “Social Security Administration” but really from a westbrooklawfirm.com email address, don’t download the attachment or call the number in the email.

It isn’t a secure message from the IRS or the Social Security Administration.

Reported by a Laramie citizen who was questioning why a law firm, the IRS and the Social Security Administration were all collaborating on a ‘secure message’.

Crypto ATMs: Scammers have found a way around public ignorance about cryptocurrency as their favored payment method.

Often, victims are told to pay in crypto, but they don’t know how to do it.

Now crooks have started to direct them to one of the 33,000 crypto ATMs dotted around the US where they can just insert a credit card.

If you’re ever asked to pay for something such as a fine, ransom or taxes via these machines, it’s almost certainly a scam.

Brought to you by scambusters.org.

Tech support trick: The long-established tech support scam, where crooks gain access to victims’ PCs by pretending to be from Microsoft, has taken a nasty turn.

Instead of saying your PC is infected, the scammers say there’s evidence your financial accounts have been compromised and advise victims how to “safely” transfer their money to cybercurrency accounts.

You can probably guess where it really goes - to the crooks!

Brought to you by Scambusters.org