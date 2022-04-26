Free Events Seek To Shred Documents With Personally Identifiable Information

AARP Wyoming’s contactless shred events Friday in Cheyenne, Rock Springs, and Sheridan shredded roughly three tons of paper containing sensitive information, which could be used by scammers to steal identities.

Over 4,500 pounds of paper was shredded in a four-hour period in Cheyenne on Friday (to see sights and sounds from the Cheyenne event, click here), in an event that saw nearly 150 cars drop off boxes of old documents to be shredded on-site. Sheridan’s contactless shred event netted over 1,600 pounds of shredded paper from 50 cars.

“Unfortunately, attempted scams are so common it’s rare that we have days when someone isn’t trying to illegally separate us from our hard-earned money,” says AARP Wyoming Associate State Director for Outreach and Local Advocacy, Jenn Baier. “For that reason, AARP Wyoming has prioritized fraud prevention in 2022. Contactless shred events like these allow citizens to safely and securely shred paper on-site that might contain sensitive information.”

To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:

Old Documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.

Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs. Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements. Credit Cards : Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies. Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Unneeded medical bills. Investments : Investment account statements.

: Investment account statements. Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards, and passports.

Contactless shred events are just one component of AARP’s commitment to fighting fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network (FWN) launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling. The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, and an interactive scam-tracking map.

The FWN is free to all, with no requirement to be an AARP member, or over the age of 50 to take part. FWN's consumer offerings include educational events, online news and information (including more than 100 stories in 2021), many of which are promoted online and in social media channels. The FWN puts out bi-weekly texts or email "Watchdog Alerts," and includes regular Fraud Watch features in AARP Bulletin and AARP the Magazine.