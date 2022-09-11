AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.

The movie will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Casper College’s Wheeler Concert Hall. Walk-ins to the event are welcome, but an RSVP guarantees a faster entry. Register online ahead of the event at: events.aarp.org/dearsirscasper.

About The Film

After discovering an archive detailing the horrifying journey of his grandfather as an American POW, a young man from Wyoming sets out 75 years later to retrace his footsteps.

Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters, and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a Prisoner of War (POW) in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike over 500 miles across Europe, following the original Prisoner of War transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.

A trailer for the film can be seen here.

The film has received critical acclaim and has been shown at film festivals in France, Napa Valley, and the United Kingdom.

About the Filmmakers

The film’s director, Pedri is a Wyoming native who works as a filmmaker and writer out of Southwest Wyoming through his company, Burning Torch Productions. Pedri earned a Masters of Arts in Communications from the University of Wyoming, as well as a Masters in Fine Arts from the University of Southern California.

The films co-producer Carrie Pedri is a scientist who got her start working as a scientific film consultant. Under the shingle of Burning Torch Productions, Carrie and Mark co-produce documentaries, feature-length, and episodic content. Carrie is driven by her endless curiosity to hunt down engaging stories with a unique perspective. Carrie has a PhD in Materials Chemistry from the University of Southern California.

To learn more about the film, click here. To learn more about this event and all our offerings, visit aarp.org/wyevents For more information on the screening, contact Jenn Baier at: jbaier@aarp.org.