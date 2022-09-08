AARP Wyoming will host a free paper shredding event from 1:00 p.m - 4 p.m. at the Hilltop Bank on Country Club Road in Casper on Oct. 15.

Stay one step ahead of identity thieves by shredding personal and financial documents. Bring up to two large boxes of paper for shredding. Shred fests are drive-through contactless shredding events.

The event is free to all, regardless of age or AARP affiliation, but it is asked that you register for the event by going online to:events.aarp.org/shredcasper

To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:

Old Documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.

Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Credit Cards : Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Investments : Investment account statements.

Obsolete ID Cards : Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards, and passports.

ShredFests are one component of AARP’s commitment to fighting fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling. The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, and an interactive scam-tracking map.