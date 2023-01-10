Stella Montano, a long-time AARP volunteer and community leader has been selected as the next State President of AARP Wyoming.
Many of you know Stella through her strong community work in Sheridan as co-lead of the Community Action Team. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and connections that will grow and support our work in Sheridan and statewide.
As President, Stella will serve as the head of the AARP Wyoming volunteer Executive Council. She will lead the council in developing the strategic direction for AARP Wyoming. She will also serve as the primary volunteer spokeswoman sharing AARP’s vision, mission, and strategic priorities. Stella succeeds Casper resident Kate Sarosy as President. Kate moves into the Regional Volunteer Director Role this January and will support the efforts of ten AARP offices.
Stella isa driving force in Sheridan. In addition to her work with AARP, she volunteers as a Sheridan County Chamber Ambassador at the Wyoming Alzheimer's Association. She is the President-Elect of the Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Stella has also conducted dementia workshops, coordinated health fairs, and is part of the Council of Social Agencies. She is passionate about Caregiving and, as State President, will be focused on this issue and sharing resources and events to help Caregivers throughout Wyoming.
Stella began her new term on January 1, 2023, and can be reached at stellamontano.sm@gmail.com.