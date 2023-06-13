The Office of Youth Alternatives’ ACCISS Program is hosting its free annual summer program at East High School, located at 2800 East Pershing Blvd., from Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, August 4, from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For entrance, students should use the east-side parking lot of the school on the corner of East Pershing Boulevard and Forest Drive to access the program. The program will be in the classroom attached to the garage door.
The ACCISS program offers a wide variety of fun and engaging educational learning opportunities in a safe and friendly environment. This summer, students will participate in team-building activities, various STEM-based curricula, outdoor physical activities, and independent exploration time to pursue their interests. All activities are project-based, hands-on, and fun! Summer activities will also include gardening with a master gardener, fine arts, healthy relationships group, challenging rope courses, STEM survival skills, Claymation, frisbee physics, and more!
The ACCISS program will hold parent orientations on Monday, June 12, and Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at East High School. Parents may enter the building on the east side of the school, located at the stop light on East Pershing Boulevard and Forest Drive. We encourage any interested parents or guardians who would like their child(ren) to attend the ACCISS summer program to participate in one of the two orientations. We'll be available to answer questions, help you sign the required paperwork, and get more information about the program. Parents only need to attend part of the two hours of the orientation but are welcome to drop by between 5 and 7 p.m. Transportation for students is available upon request. However, parents must attend an orientation day to establish a bus route with students and staff. Students are picked up and dropped off at the school closest to their home.
For more information about the ACCISS Summer Program, please contact Chantelle Runion at the Office of Youth Alternatives at 307-637-6480 or crunion@cheyennecity.org.