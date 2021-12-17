Recycle Sanitation Activity book graphic

The Cheyenne Sanitation Division, in conjunction with the Recycle Coach app, is providing holiday activity books for children. 

The activity books are available in age groups: 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12 years old.  

Each packet includes a crossword puzzle, word search, coloring, trivia, and holiday decoration activities to help children learn more about recycling. 

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. Additional information about the Sanitation Division is at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks. Download the Recycle Coach app on a device to receive notifications about changes in the City’s collection schedule.

