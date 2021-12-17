The Cheyenne Sanitation Division, in conjunction with the Recycle Coach app, is providing holiday activity books for children.
The activity books are available in age groups: 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12 years old.
Each packet includes a crossword puzzle, word search, coloring, trivia, and holiday decoration activities to help children learn more about recycling.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. Additional information about the Sanitation Division is at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks. Download the Recycle Coach app on a device to receive notifications about changes in the City’s collection schedule.