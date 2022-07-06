The Bureau of Land Management will sponsor a wild horse and burro adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days on the south side of S. Lions Park Drive in Lions Park.

This year, the BLM will offer approximately 15 halter- or saddle-started wild horses and burros for adoption. Approved bidders may participate in the adoption auction on Saturday, July 30, at 5 p.m. All horses and burros up for adoption were trained at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland, Wyo.

Interested adopters will have plenty of time to get to know the horses and burros because trainers from the Mantle Ranch will be holding daily demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. every day starting on July 22. Come learn about some of the techniques used by the Mantle family to gentle and train wild horses and burros.

Additional information about the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility can be found on BLM’s website at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales/adoption-centers/mantle-adoption-and-training-facility.

For more information on upcoming wild horse and burro events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.